Calvert Library’s Art in the Stacks program is pleased to feature local photographer Ray K. Saunders for the months of November and December at Calvert Library Prince Frederick.

For Ray K. Saunders it’s all about the images, the moments, and the light.

He’s been in love with photography since he was a young boy. From the Kodak Instamatic, he used in grade school to his first 35mm camera. From his first photograph published in a local newspaper when he was in high school, to his front-page photos in The Washington Post. His father, a photographer, encouraged and critiqued him along the way, providing him with cameras as his talent emerged.

Ray spent his professional life as a photojournalist working for newspapers in Virginia, spending 23 years as a photo editor at The Washington Post.

Ray has been a North Beach, MD, resident since the early 1990s, raising three children and renovating a house. He now splits his time between North Beach and Nantucket, MA. Both areas are rich in photography.

The Chesapeake Bay has always been a special place for Ray throughout his life. He has chronicled the scenes, boats, people, and wildlife of the region.

View the photographer’s website at www.rayksaundersphotography.com