ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team used four second-half goals Wednesday night (Nov. 2) to advance to their second straight Atlantic East Conference Tournament championship game. Top-seeded St. Mary’s College (13-3) picked up a 4-0 victory over fifth-seeded Immaculata University (7-10) in the semifinals of the 2022 Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Championship Tournament.

Last night’s shutout win is the seventh of the season for the Seahawks and the fourth in a row while extending their win streak to eight games.

Saturday’s championship matchup between St. Mary’s and No. 2 seed Cabrini University will be a rematch of last year’s title game, which saw Cabrini edge the Seahawks, 2-1, in double overtime. Cabrini was a 3-1 winner over No. 3 seed Marywood University in today’s other semifinal contest.

Saturday’s game time is 1:00 p.m. During the regular season, the Seahawks earned a 1-0 road win over Cabrini on Oct. 12 behind a goal from junior midfielder Ashley Berrol (Westminster, Md./Winters Mill). Brenna Ziegler celebrating vs. Immaculata (11.2.22) Credit: Chuck Steenburgh

How It Happened

It was all St. Mary’s in the first half as the Seahawks outshot Immaculata, 9-1, and posted a 6-2 margin in penalty corners.

However, Mighty Mac goalie Julia Levase had a phenomenal first half, making seven stops to send both squads into the break in a scoreless draw.

Junior captain Audrey Dickens (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney) finally broke through for St. Mary’s at 38:06 when Dickens put back a rebounded save.

(Phoenix, Md./Dulaney) finally broke through for St. Mary’s at 38:06 when Dickens put back a rebounded save. The Seahawks doubled their lead on their third corner of the third quarter when junior midfielder Anna Eaton (Silver Spring, Md./Blake) inserted the ball to senior defender Angelina Arter (Delmar, Md./Delmar), who passed it to her right to first-year forward Brenna Ziegler (Newark, Del./Newark Charter). Ziegler then took one dribble before firing it past Levase at 40:51.

(Silver Spring, Md./Blake) inserted the ball to senior defender (Delmar, Md./Delmar), who passed it to her right to first-year forward (Newark, Del./Newark Charter). Ziegler then took one dribble before firing it past Levase at 40:51. Senior captain Celina Kaufman (Queenstown, Md./Kent Island) tallied her team-leading 17th goal of the season 57 seconds into the fourth period when first-year midfielder Sofia Lopez (Timonium, Md./Dulaney) sent a pass to the stroke spot from the endline, and Kaufman banged it in for a 3-0 Seahawk lead.

(Queenstown, Md./Kent Island) tallied her team-leading 17th goal of the season 57 seconds into the fourth period when first-year midfielder (Timonium, Md./Dulaney) sent a pass to the stroke spot from the endline, and Kaufman banged it in for a 3-0 Seahawk lead. St. Mary’s final goal came off another set piece as Eaton once again inserted the ball to Arter but this time, Arter took it herself, ripping a shot into the near corner for a four-goal cushion at 52:43.

Inside the Box Score

The Seahawks finished the game with a 19-4 shot advantage and a 15-3 margin in corners.

St. Mary’s College Game Notes

Kaufman extends her goal-scoring streak to five.

Ziegler has now tallied at least one point in eight straight games, including scoring at least one goal in five games in a row.

This is Dickens’ third game-winning goal of the season.

Eaton’s two assists are a career best.

Sophomore Kaley Christman (Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) collected two saves for her seventh shutout of the season and fourth straight clean sheet.

(Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) collected two saves for her seventh shutout of the season and fourth straight clean sheet. In three meetings with Immaculata, St. Mary’s has outscored the Mighty Macs, 19-0.

Immaculata Game Notes

Levase made a dozen stops in the game as the Mighty Macs’ season ends.

Up Next for the Seahawks