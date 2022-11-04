California, MD, November 2, 2022 — Jay Armsworthy and the Calvert Elks #2620 is pleased to announce the “Southern Maryland Bluegrass” concert series at the Calvert Elks Lodge #2620 at 1015 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, MD. The next concert will be on Sunday, November 13, at 2:00 pm and will feature The Grascals. There is plenty of comfortable seating to enjoy traditional Bluegrass music with family-style entertainment.

Their innovative modern Bluegrass is delivered with a deep knowledge of, and admiration for the work of the music’s founding fathers. Timely yet timeless, The Grascals make music entirely relevant to the here and now yet immersed in traditional values of soul and musicianship. It is a unique sound that has earned three Grammy nominations and two Entertainer of the Year awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association, as well as national media attention in several genres of music.

They have made many appearances on some of the media’s most popular TV shows, including “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “Fox & Friends,” “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson,” and “CBS’ The Talk.” All the while, stages representing the strongest structures of tradition continually welcome them, as evidenced by the over two hundred performances on the Grand Ole Opry. Honors include performing twice for President George W. Bush and at President Barack Obama’s inaugural ball at the Smithsonian.

The next several months will feature an all-star cast of award winners in Bluegrass music like Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, Lonesome River Band, Volume Five, and High Fidelity.