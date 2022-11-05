November 5, 2022 (Chesapeake Beach, MD)– The Mayor and Town Council join the Town of North Beach, welcoming City Sliders to the Twin Beaches.

City Sliders offers a full menu with American-styled sliders that are big with bold flavor, salad bowls, tasty side dishes, hand-spun shakes, and desserts.

Happy Hour specials are from 4 to 7 pm, and brunch on Sunday is from 10 am to 3 pm. City Sliders is located at 9200 Chesapeake Ave. North Beach, MD 20714 – Hours of operation are Sunday 10 am – 10 pm, Monday-Thursday 11 am – 10 pm, Friday-Saturday 11 am – 11 pm. Phone (443) 964-6607.