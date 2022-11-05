At the request of Anne Arundel and Queen Anne’s counties, the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) is partnering to accommodate the Bay Bridge Run on Sunday, November 13. The run will be held on the eastbound span of the bridge.

As a result, the eastbound Bay Bridge will be closed to traffic Sunday, November 13, from approximately 12:01 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting. The MDTA will have two-way traffic operations in place on the westbound span. One lane of traffic will operate in each direction on the westbound span, with the center lane closed to traffic. The center lane may open to traffic intermittently to help reduce westbound delays.

For information on the event, go to thebaybridgerun.com.

Along with the eastbound span closure, the following closures and detours will be in place on the Eastern Shore during the event:

The off-ramp from eastbound US 50 to MD 8 will be closed. A detour will be in place to direct motorists to the next exit at Thompson Creek Road. From there, motorists will travel westbound on MD 835 to the signal at MD 8.

The on-ramp from MD 8 to westbound US 50 will be closed. Traffic attempting to access westbound US 50 will be directed to MD 18 to the roundabout at Castle Marina Road and onto westbound US 50. Additionally, residents wishing to travel west on US 50 should approach the highway from either Duke Street or Castle Marina Road.

MD 18 between Main Street and Love Point Road will be closed. All traffic will be detoured through Stevensville on Love Point Road and Main Street.

Motorists using the Bay Bridge on November 13 should expect significant delays throughout the day. To avoid delays, motorists are urged to travel before 6 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

For 24/7 Bay Bridge traffic information call 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726) or visit baybridge.com. Sign up for email/text alerts at https://bit.ly/2Dh9EZn or view real-time traffic camera images on MDTA roadways by visiting mdta.maryland.gov. For real-time updates on major incidents follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/TheMDTA. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/TheMDTA.