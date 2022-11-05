Reading, PA. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team (7-9-4) faced off against top-seeded Penn State Berks (9-7-3) today (Nov.4) in the United East Conference Semifinals. The fourth-seeded Seahawks fell to the Nittany Lions 3-1 to conclude their season.

How it Happened

It did not take long for the Nittany Lions to gain an advantage in the contest as Penn State Berks Emily Clapper found the back of the net just two minutes in on a ball that was crossed in by teammate Diana Pon.

There were no goals scored the remainder of the half as the Nittany Lions took their 1-0 lead into halftime.

Penn State Berks was able to strike again just five minutes into the second half. Diana Pon, who assisted on the first goal, was on the receiving end of a Sara Hathaway through ball in Seahawk territory. Pon was able to put the ball in the far post to give them their second goal of the day.

Sara Hathaway added a third Penn State Berks goal in the 69th minute on a cross from Diana Pon. Pn finished with a goal and two assists.

The Seahawks were able to get on the board in the final minutes of the contest. Julia Kleine capitalized on a pass ahead from Megan Stambaugh and beat the Berks goaltender to the far corner to trim the Nittany Lion lead to 2.

Head Coach Peter Krech’s thoughts on the 2022 season, “It’s always hard when the season comes to an end, but I’m proud to coach this team and to have the opportunity to work with such a special group of people. A special thank you to everyone who cheered us on this season, to the college and athletic department for their support this year, to my players and coaching staff for all of their work and commitment, and to our seniors for everything they’ve done during their time here overall.”

Credit: Bill Wood

Inside the Box Score

Ella Raines took a team high three shots in the contest.

totaled six saves Morgan Kresslein was awarded the elite 14 award, given out to the student athlete with the highest gpa in the United East Conference Tournament.

