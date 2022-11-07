Bryan Antwain Keys, Jr., 36 Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

La Plata, MD- Charles County Sheriff’s Office Private(PVT) 1st Class Bryan Antwain Keys Jr., 36 has been indicted for second-degree rape, misconduct while in office, and solicitation of a prostitute(C-08-CR-22-000604). The case stems from an incident that occurred on September 9, 2021. Keyes was indicted on November 4, 2022. And a bench warrant was issued the same day. On November 4, 2022, Keys was ordered held without bond.

Once the Charles County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of the allegations, Keys was suspended in January 2022.

In a statement from Charles County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Diane Richardson,” In accordance with Agency policy, the CCSO’s Office of Professional Responsibility conducted an administrative investigation and the Criminal Investigations Division began working with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office to investigate. As a result of the indictment, Keys was arrested on a criminal warrant on November 4. Today, a judge ordered that Keys be released from the Charles County Detention Center as long as he meets the requirements for electronic monitoring.”

“In accordance with Agency policy, Keys was suspended without pay until his court hearing. Major Ronald Farrell, Assistant Sheriff of Administration said, “This officer’s actions are contrary to the values and the professionalism of the Agency. I want to make our community aware of this indictment and reassure them that we investigated these allegations to the fullest extent.”

Keys is a resident of White Plains, MD, and has worked for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office for seven years.

Keys was awarded a Certificate for Commendation in 2020 for “attention to duty and going above normal police responsibilities to ensure the safety and welfare of a citizen”. In 2021, he received a Lifesaving Award for,” resuscitating and saving the life of an individual in medical distress.”.