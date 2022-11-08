LATHAM, N.Y. – Sophomore Morgan Kresslein (Manchester, Md./Manchester Valley) was named the inaugural United East Conference Elite 14 Award recipient in women’s soccer as announced by the conference office Friday afternoon before the start of the semifinal action in the 2022 United East Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament. Morgan Kresslein with Elite 14 Award

The newly established Elite 14 Award honors the student-athlete with the highest grade point average from a team competing in the United East Conference Championship Tournament

Kresslein owns a 4.00 cumulative GPA as a neuroscience and biology double major. Last year, she was named a United East Scholar-Athlete.

This season, the 5-4 forward contributed one goal and a team-leading five assists, helping the Seahawks post a 7-9-4 (5-3-0 UEC) overall record and earn a second consecutive berth in the United East Tournament.