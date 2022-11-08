Lexington Park, MD (November 11, 2022) – Leadership Maryland (LMD) 30th-anniversary celebration included awarding LMD and Maryland Leadership Workshops (MLW) graduates with lifetime achievement awards at the LMD 30th Anniversary dinner on Saturday, October 29th. Miriam Lehman, Chief Government Relations & Policy Officer, Maryland Technology Development Corp. (TEDCO) – Bonnie Marie Green, TPP Executive Director – President & CEO, David A. Fike , Leadership Maryland Credit: The Patuxent Partnership

Ms. Green had the following to say in her acceptance speech. “My participation in the Leadership Maryland Class of 2007 has given me friends, a valuable network across our wonderful state, and an opportunity to connect with LMD alum regularly. My LMD experience has been invaluable in my work on behalf of The Patuxent Partnership. Thank you so much for this honor.”

The Leadership Maryland 30th anniversary celebration was held at the Hyatt Regency, Chesapeake Bay. Members enjoyed a welcome party, networking opportunities, a luncheon to talk about alumni connections and outreach, a lively alumni scavenger hunt, and concluded the dinner.

TPP congratulates fellow award LMD awardees, Mr. Robert C. Brennan, Executive Director (ret), Maryland Economic Development Corp., and Mr. Dave Nemazie, Chief of Staff, University of Maryland Center of Environmental Science. Ms. Alana D. Murray, Ph.D. Principal Shady Grove Middle School, Montgomery County Public Schools, and Mr. Nicholas Schmitz, 3rd Grade teacher, Prince George’s County Public Schools, received the MLW awards.