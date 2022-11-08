On November 7 at 9 a.m., a school resource officer at Robert D. Stethem Educational Center was assisting staff with a student who was having a medical emergency due to a possible drug overdose.

The officer located packaged pills and suspected marijuana in the student’s book bag. After locating the drugs, the officer became ill. Both the student and officer were transported to a hospital as a precaution.

Parents are urged to talk with their children about the dangers of bringing drugs to school and the consequences they could face, including civil/criminal charges and/or disciplinary action from the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS).

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Officer Ondrish at 301-609-3282 ext. 0636. The investigation is ongoing.