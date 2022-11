All results are unofficial until certified by the state. Projections are based off the number of votes reported and what is left to count. The election is expected to be certified around November 10, 2022, but could be longer.

UPDATED November 8, 2022, @10:40 p.m.

Governor/Lt. Governor

Comptroller

Attorney General

U.S. Senate

U.S. House of Representatives, District 5

Maryland House of Delegates, District 29A, 29B, 29C

29A 29B 29C

State Senator