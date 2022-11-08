EASTON, Pa. — Jordan Llewellyn (Jr., Port Deposit, Md.) recorded 19 kills and tallied a solo block on match point to give the Navy (14-10, 11-4) volleyball team a 25-23, 25-19, 26-24 victory over Lafayette (8-14, 5-10), Saturday afternoon at the Kirby Sports Center in Easton, Pa.

The win by the Mids earns them the No. 3 seed in Patriot League Tournament. Navy will play host to the No. 6 seed in the league tournament on Nov. 15. That No. 6 seed could be one of three teams (American, Lafayette, or Lehigh).

While Navy is locked into the No. 3 seed, its final opponent of the regular season, Bucknell, could be playing for a No. 4 seed and the ability to play host to a quarterfinal round match. The Bison enter the last weekend of the season one win behind Loyola. Bucknell holds the tiebreaker over Loyola if Colgate wins the regular season title and the Greyhounds hold the tiebreaker should Army be the No. 1 seed. Army plays host to Colgate tomorrow. Then Loyola plays host to Army on Nov. 12, one day before the Mids play host to the Bison.

“After the long match last night at Lehigh,” said Navy head coach Paco Labrador , “we knew we would have to play a smart, efficient match today. We had a total team effort in preparing and executing a game plan.

“This was a great weekend to build momentum into the last match of the season and postseason play.”

Set One

Lafayette built a 17-11 lead, but Navy was able to tie the set at 18-18. The score would be tied at 20-20, 21-21, and 22-22. A pair of Lafayette attack errors took Navy to set point, then Llewellyn recorded a kill to close out the frame.

Llewellyn posted eight kills and one attack error on 12 swings in the opening set.

Set Two

Navy slowly turned a 13-12 lead into a 17-13 advantage. Lafayette soon closed to within two points at both 18-16 and 20-18. Llewellyn knocked down back-to-back kills to score 22-18, then her sister, Jamie Llewellyn (Jr., Port Deposit, Md.), added a kill to stretch the advantage to 23-18. That was enough of a cushion for the Mids to take a 2-0 lead in sets.

Navy hit .433 in set two and limited Lafayette to a .172 hitting mark in the frame.

Set Three

The score would be tied 13 times in the set.

Navy took a pair of three-point leads at 18-15 and 21-18, but Lafayette tied the score at 21-21 when Abby Nieporte, who leads the country in service ace average, recorded her seventh ace of the afternoon. That led to a timeout being called by Labrador. Nieporte returned to the service line after the break and tallied her second service error of the match.

The teams traded the ensuing two points to give Navy a 23-22 lead. Lafayette tied the score at 23-23 on a kill, then broke the tie with another kill to reach set point with a 24-23 lead. The Leopards committed an attack error to extend play, then Jordan Llewellyn notched her 19th kill of the match to take the Mids to match point. Navy converted on the opportunity with a solo block by Jordan Llewellyn .

Statistical Summary

Navy led Lafayette in kills (50-38), hitting percentage (.402-.234), digs (29-24) and blocks (6-1). The Leopards ended the match with an 8-2 advantage in aces. Each team recorded seven service errors.

In addition to her 19 kills, Jordan Llewellyn also posted a .441 hitting percentage in the match (19-4-34). She recorded 17 kills Friday night in a five-set victory over Lehigh.

Jamie Llewellyn contributed 12 kills, Maggie Bodman (Jr., Northbrook, Ill.) had nine kills and a .615 hitting percentage, Averi Miller (Jr., Phoenix, Ariz.) dished out 46 assists and Hannah Hoover (So., Katy, Texas) grabbed 11 digs.

“Averi set one of the best matches of her career,” said Labrador. “She made great decisions and delivered really hittable balls.”

Up Next

Navy will close the regular season by playing host to Bucknell on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Standings

1. 13-1 Colgate (at Army, Nov. 6; Lehigh, Nov. 12)

2. 12-2 Army (Colgate, Nov. 6; at Loyola, Nov. 12)

3. 11-4 Navy (Bucknell, Nov. 13)

4. 8-7 Loyola (Army, Nov. 12)

5. 7-8 Bucknell (at Navy, Nov. 13)

6. 5-9 American (Lafayette, Nov. 11; Holy Cross, Nov. 12)

7. 5-10 Lafayette (at American, Nov. 11)

8. 4-11 Lehigh (at Colgate, Nov. 12)

9. 1-14 Holy Cross (at American, Nov. 12)