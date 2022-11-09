ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – For the second straight month, junior Madeleine Blaisdell (Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman) was tabbed as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Seahawk of the Month – this time for October. This is Blaisdell’s third career Seahawk of the Month award and the second time she has earned it for October. Madeleine Blaisdell ’24 named October Seahawk of the Month

A unanimous pick for this month’s award, Blaisdell led the Seahawks women’s cross country team to back-to-back United East Conference Women’s Cross Country Championship titles on October 29 and a second-place finish at the Marymount (Va.) University Derby on October 15.

Individually, she earned her second straight United East Women’s Runner of the Year award as Blaisdell captured the individual title, completing the 6K course with a winning time of 26:08.44. Blaisdell was also named the United East Women’s Runner of the Week on October 18 after taking second at the Marymount Derby with a 6K record of 24:10.6.

St. Mary’s College will return to action this Saturday, November 12, when the Seahawks head to Lock Haven, Pa., for the 2022 NCAA Division III Mid-Atlantic Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Regional Championships at West Branch Cross Country Course. Racing starts at 11:00 a.m.

October Seahawk of the Month Honor Roll

Field Hockey: Celina Kaufman, Sr., F

Celina Kaufman, Sr., F Men’s Rowing: Houston Howell, Jr., 5-Seat/Port

Houston Howell, Jr., 5-Seat/Port Women’s Rowing: Nicolette Iacona, Sr., Starboard

Nicolette Iacona, Sr., Starboard Sailing: Owen Hennessey/Sam Muir

Owen Hennessey/Sam Muir Women’s Soccer: Ella Raines, So., F

2022-23 Seahawks of the Month