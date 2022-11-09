ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today proclaimed November as American Indian Heritage Month in Maryland. Together with the Maryland Commission on Indian Affairs, the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives presented the proclamation during their annual heritage month kickoff ceremony, cultural celebration, and awards presentation at St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

“The many contributions of American Indians in Maryland are reflected in the land and landmarks that bear a connection to their history across our great state,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “We are proud to celebrate American Indian culture as we honor the spirit of Maryland’s tribes and indigenous peoples.”

The ninth annual kickoff event, celebrated this year under the theme “Strength, Unity, Heal, Protect, Past, Future, One Mind,” featured a presentation of tribal flags, a presentation of awards, and a roundtable discussion between the Maryland Commission on Indian Affairs commissioners and student representatives from the Native American Student Organization about Native American initiatives implemented on St. Mary’s College campus. More than 100 attendees also witnessed cultural performances, participated in land acknowledgment, and enjoyed American Indian cuisine.

Since 1974, the Maryland Commission on Indian Affairs has promoted programs and projects to advance the cultural, economic, and social development of Maryland’s diverse American Indian community. The commission also studies the influence of indigenous tribes—including the Cherokee, Chippewa, Choptank, Creek, Cree, Delaware, Haleiwa, Lumbee, Nanticoke, Piscataway, Potomac, Rappahannock, Seminole, Susquehanna, and Wicomico peoples—on Maryland history and culture. Today, nearly 100,000 people with American Indian heritage live in Maryland.

“By promoting awareness and understanding of American Indian contributions in Maryland, we also help promote awareness about community needs,” said Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives Steven J. McAdams. “Our mission encourages and enhances community engagement on many levels so that more Marylanders have the opportunity to appreciate the rich history and unique composition of Maryland’s many diverse communities.”