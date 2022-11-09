LEWISBURG, Pa. — Lauren Walsh (Fr., Shelton, Conn.), Jackson Schultz (Sr., Millersville, Md.) and Everet Andrew (So., Wilmette, Ill.) each won three individual events during a sweep by the Navy swimming and diving teams over American, Bucknell and Lafayette, Saturday afternoon at Kinney Natatorium in Lewisburg, Pa.

The Navy (6-1) women’s team won 13 events to defeat American (2-5) by the score of 237-61, Bucknell (5-1) by the count of 202.5-97.5 and Lafayette (0-5) by a tally of 253-47.

In the men’s meet, Navy (7-0) recorded 11 event wins to beat American (0-7), 243-45; Bucknell (5-1), 189-111; and Lafayette (2-3), 245-54.

“It was a great meet against three league opponents,” said Navy women’s swimming head coach John Morrison . “We are proud of the way we came out and attacked our racing. We fought through two DQs in the opening relay event (early takeoffs) and battled for wins the remainder of the first half of the meet.”

“The highlight of today was the amount of racing that took place,” said Navy men’s swimming head coach Bill Roberts . “We were really happy with how the team performed this afternoon as we continue to prepare for upcoming meets.”

Walsh posted victories in the 100 breast (1:03.92), 100 fly (56.57) and the 200 IM (2:03.37). Teammates Hannah Pratt (Jr., Fishers, Ind.) and Mackenzie Kim (Fr., Diamond Bar, Calif.) also won a pair of events during the meet. Pratt won the 200 free (1:51.34) and 100 free (51.09) races and Kim swept the one (286.70) and three-meter (295.75) diving events.

Schultz earned victories in the 100 breast (55.00), 200 breast (2:01.32) and 200 IM (1:50.41) events. Andrew matched that victory total with first-place finishes in the 200 free (1:37.47), 100 free (44.59) and 500 free (4:33.65) races.

Additional individual event winners for the Navy women’s team were Jennifer Luong (So., South Riding, Va.) in the 100 back (57.60), Abbie Sullivan (Jr., Haverhill, Mass.) in the 200 fly (2:04.03), Katie Corbi (Sr., Waxhaw, N.C.) in the 50 free (23.94), Gabi Baldwin (Jr., Lake Elms, Minn.) in the 200 back (2:03.66) and Maddie Koutavas (Fr., St. John’s, Fla.) in the 200 breast (2:20.49).

“Lauren had three very impressive swims,” said Morrison, “as did Hannah in her two wins and Katie in the 50 free. Our divers also had a strong meet.”

Completing the list of winners for the Navy men was Blakeman Shaw (So., Coral Gables, Fla.), one-meter diving (288.70); Zach Stump (Fr., Westerville, Ohio), 200 back (1:51.30); Jonah Harm (Jr., Placerville, Calif.), 100 fly (48.27) and Anthony Sciulli (Fr., Powell, Ohio), three-meter diving (303.65).

The Navy men’s swimmers will next compete Nov. 16-18 at Purdue, the women’s swimmers will take to the waters again Nov. 17-19 at Ohio State and the divers are slated to compete again Nov. 17-19 at West Virginia.