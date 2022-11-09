Frederick, MD– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Basketball Team (1-0) tipped off their 2022-’23 campaign today (Nov. 8) in Frederick, Maryland, with a match-up against the Hood College Blazers (0-1). The Seahawks started their season on the right foot, taking down the Blazers by a score of 76-58.

Credit: Bill Wood

How It Happened

The Seahawks jumped out to a 22-13 lead at the end of the first quarter that was punctuated by back to back three pointers by Karon Williams and Samantha Blaylock in the final minute. St. Mary’s looked like the more energized time in the early going, shooting over 50% from the field in the opening stanza.

and Samantha Blaylock in the final minute. St. Mary’s looked like the more energized time in the early going, shooting over 50% from the field in the opening stanza. The second quarter became the Karon Williams and Stephanie Howell show as the duo combined for 13 of the 18 Seahawk second quarter points. The Blazers were able to make up a little ground, outscoring St. Mary’s 21-18 in the quarter, but still trailed 40-34 going into the half. Karon Williams went into the break with 19 points and the Seahawks shot % from the field

and show as the duo combined for 13 of the 18 Seahawk second quarter points. The Blazers were able to make up a little ground, outscoring St. Mary’s 21-18 in the quarter, but still trailed 40-34 going into the half. went into the break with 19 points and the Seahawks shot % from the field Hood was able to trim the St. Mary’s lead to eight with five minutes remaining in the third, but any time the Blazers threatened to make it close, the Seahawks responded.This time, the Seahawks responded to the tune of back to back threes from Karon Williams and Samantha Blaylock to extend the lead back to 14. St. Mary’s led 58-42 going into the final 10 minutes.

and Samantha Blaylock to extend the lead back to 14. St. Mary’s led 58-42 going into the final 10 minutes. The fourth quarter saw the Seahawks keep their fut on the gas. Stephanie Howell scored the last nine points of the game for the Seahawks, including an impressive three point play, to put the game out of reach for the Blazers. St. Mary’s cruised to a 76-58 win.

Inside the Box Score

Karon Williams picked up right where she left off from last season, scoring a game high 31 points and dishing out three helpers

picked up right where she left off from last season, scoring a game high 31 points and dishing out three helpers Stephanie Howell picked up her first double double of the season with 25 points and 10 rebounds

picked up her first double double of the season with 25 points and 10 rebounds Samantha Blaylock finished with 12 points and went 2-6 from downtown.

.Up Next

Nov. 11 | 5:00PM | vs. St. Joseph’s Brooklyn | St. Mary’s City, MD