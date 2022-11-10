Join friends, supporters, and alumni of the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, to celebrate CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy, retiring after five years with the college. This “graduation” into a well-earned retirement marks the capstone of Murphy’s more than 35 years of work in public higher education, transforming lives and strengthening communities.

“It’s not a gala; it’s a party!” said CSM Foundation Executive Director Chelsea Clute. “Dr. Murphy did so much in her five years at CSM. This evening is the CSM Foundation’s way of saying thank you, wishing her well, and celebrating her legacy.”

During her 2,010 days at CSM, Murphy proved herself as a dynamic problem-solver and forward-thinker with a deep commitment to students, equity in education and the mission of community colleges. Since her arrival, CSM has twice been recognized as among the top 150 community colleges in the country by the Aspen Institute in its Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence program. Diverse Issues also recognized Murphy in Higher Education as one of 25 influential women.

Credit: College of Southern Maryland

While Murphy was president, CSM launched the Velocity Center at Indian Head, and she was instrumental in establishing Sen. Thomas V. “Mike” Miller Jr. Center for Leadership at the CSM Prince Frederick Campus. Graduates of the CSM Leadership Academy recently presented her with the center’s inaugural “Transformative Leadership Award” (Murphy is pictured right receiving the award with the senator’s wife, Patti.)

She also oversaw the development and current construction of CSM’s Center for Health Sciences, and she established the ‘Dr. Maureen Murphy Distinguished Professorship for Equity in Education’ – a $75,000 endowment to support a full-time faculty member to lead, engage, mobilize and challenge CSM faculty, staff, and students – as well as CSM’s regional communities – to examine and improve, equity in education.

Murphy even earned her own CSM credential: a certificate in interior design.

“The CSM community will always be near and dear to my heart, and I look forward to bringing everyone together for one last party as I say goodbye,” said Murphy. “I hope everyone comes prepared to support the college, make some memories and dance the night away.”

The evening will include dinner, an open bar, music, a “Help a Hawk Raffle,” and a few surprises.

The celebration will take place at the Velocity Center at Indian Head, where guests can explore the makerspace, workstations, and meeting spaces that make the center unique. The Velocity Center is a place of innovation, learning, and collaboration for academia, the Navy, and the community that helps to educate train, expand and retain the talent pipeline for Southern Maryland and the state of Maryland.

In addition to celebrating Murphy, the event will also honor her belief that no student should have to choose between affording to live and affording to learn. All proceeds will benefit the Help a Hawk Fund, which was established to provide aid to students experiencing financial hardship due to sudden, unexpected, or unforeseen circumstances that impact their ability to remain in school.

A VIP reception will be held at 6 p.m., with dinner, music, and fun kicking off at 7 p.m. Tickets are $100, and sponsorships are available starting at $500. Learn more and purchase tickets at csmd.edu/MurphyFarewell. The sponsorship deadline is Nov. 13, 2022.

If you want to view Murphy’s photos of receiving the “Transformative Leadership Award” and other photos of the 2022 Miller Leadership Academy Celebration, visit https://csmphoto.zenfolio.com/p568009563.