ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Matching preseason predictions, junior David Jackson of the Navy men’s soccer team was named the 2022 Patriot League Midfielder of the Year, as announced by the league office Friday afternoon.

Jackson was one of four Midshipmen to pick up all-league honors. Jackson was named to the All-Patriot League First Team along with senior defender JD Wagner , while junior forward Baba Kallie earned all-Patriot League Second Team distinction and sophomore midfielder Noah Ward received All-Patriot League Third Team accolades.

Credit: Lee Kreil Photography

Navy’s leading scorer, Jackson, earns the league’s top midfielder award and First Team honors after tallying six goals and three assists. His 15 points rank fourth in the conference entering the postseason. The Cypress, Texas native made history when he put together a five-game scoring streak from Sept. 9-28, the longest goal streak by a Navy player since 1968, and had three-straight contests with a penalty-kick goal during that stretch. On Wednesday, he also secured the Mids’ tournament berth with his PK tally against American. His 4-for-4 mark on penalty kicks this season puts him as one of seven players in the NCAA to be perfect on four-or-more penalty kick attempts. Picked as the Preseason Midfielder of the Year in August, Jackson was a second-team all-league selection in 2021 after earning Patriot League Rookie of the Year and all-league third-team honors in 2020-21.

Wagner finished the regular season with one assist and 16 starts, as the team captain was part of a Navy backline that held opponents to one goal per game and helped the Navy goalkeepers post five clean sheets this season. The four-year starter also ranks third on the team with 1432 minutes played this season despite sitting out the Villanova match. The Medford Lakes, New Jersey native, was an All-Patriot League Third Team honoree last season and is a two-time Patriot League Academic Honor Roll recipient.

Finishing second on the team with four goals, Kallie earned all-league honors for the third-straight season. The junior added on a career-high two assists and paced the Mids with 29 shots during the regular season, and he was one of four players to play in all 17 matches this season. The Liberia-born forward notched two game-winning scores, as Kallie tallied the first Navy goal of the season when he scored against Saint Joseph’s in the season opener and led the Mids to victory in their league opener with his goal against Bucknell. An All-Patriot League Second Team selection last campaign also, Kallie was tabbed as an all-league third-team pick during his rookie season of 2020-21.

Ward earns all-league status for the first time in his career with his All-Patriot League Third Team selection, as the sophomore wrapped up the regular season as the team’s third-highest points leader. The winger from Colleyville, Texas, scored his first collegiate goal to help Navy pick up a 2-2 draw at Lehigh, racking up four assists for six points while being the second of four Mids to play in every game this season.

Voting for the Patriot League All-League teams and major awards was conducted by league head coaches, who could not vote for their student-athletes or themselves.

Seeded fourth in the upcoming 2022 Patriot League Tournament after ending the regular season at 5-4-8 overall and 3-1-5 in league action, Navy will start its quest for the conference title by hosting No. 5 Lafayette in a quarterfinal matchup. The contest between the Mids and Leopards is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility.

2022 Men’s Soccer All-Patriot League and Major Awards

Offensive Player of the Year – Gage Guerra, Army West Point, So., F

Gage Guerra, Army West Point, So., F Midfielder of the Year – David Jackson , Navy, Jr., M

, Navy, Jr., M Defensive Player of the Year – Griffin Roach, Boston University, Sr., D

Griffin Roach, Boston University, Sr., D Goalkeeper of the Year – Francesco Montali, Boston University, Sr., GK

Francesco Montali, Boston University, Sr., GK Rookie of the Year – Max Andrews, Army West Point, Fr., D

Max Andrews, Army West Point, Fr., D Coach of the Year – Brian Plotkin, Army West Point

First Team

Gage Guerra, Army West Point, So., F

Marcos Kitromilides, Lafayette, Sr., F

Jack Sarkos, Lehigh, Sr., F

Kelan Swales, Loyola Maryland, Gr., F

Cooper Warren, Army West Point, Jr., M

Colin Innes, Boston University, Sr., M

David Jackson , Navy, Jr., M

, Navy, Jr., M Nick Atkinson, Army West Point, Jr., D

Griffin Roach, Boston University, Sr., D

JD Wagner , Navy, Sr., D

, Navy, Sr., D Francesco Montali, Boston University, Sr., GK

Second Team

Robbie Matei, American, Jr., F

Aidan Davock, Colgate, Jr., F

Evan Jones, Holy Cross, So., F

Baba Kallie , Navy, Jr., F

, Navy, Jr., F Evan Schweickert, American, Jr., M

Quinn Matulis, Boston University, Sr., M

Hale Lombard, Lafayette, Jr., M

Cooper Nunn, American, Jr., D

Max Andrews, Army West Point, Fr., D

Nick Hazel, Lafayette, Sr., D

Matthew Lala, Loyola Maryland, Sr., D

Alex Sutton, Lafayette, Sr., GK

Third Team*

Andrew Rent, Boston University, Jr., F

Lawrence Aydlett, Lafayette, So., F

Noah Ward , Navy, So.

, Navy, So. Zemi Rodriguez, American, So., M

Sam Epitime, Army West Point, Jr., M

Alejandro Coury, Colgate, So., M

Mike Bleeker, American, Jr., D

Evan Morrison, Boston University, Gr., D

Will Echeverria, Lafayette, Sr., D

Tomas Hut, Army West Point, So., GK

* Due to a tie in the voting, there are 12 members on the second team and 10 members on the third team.