The local National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) Jr. chapter, Creative and Striving Hard (CASH) to Succeed, is holding its next Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) Exposure Meeting on November 13, 2022. The organization promotes STEM career options to underserved and underexposed youth.

The meeting will be at the Southern Maryland Autonomous Research and Technology (SMART) Building on the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland (USMSM) campus. After the meeting, a STEM activity will feature microelectronics hosted by University of Maryland (UMD) Electrical and Computer Engineering Senior Lecturer Dr. Danilo Romero. If you aren’t able to attend this meeting, there will be another one on December 11, 2022.

CASH NSBE Jr. chapter What: STEM Exposure Meetings Where: SMART Building at USMSM, 44219 Airport Road, California, MD When: November 13 and December 11 from 3:00 – 5:30 p.m.

3:00 p.m. – Arrival

Arrival 3:10 p.m. – CASH chapter business meeting

CASH chapter business meeting 3:30 p.m.-5:00 p.m. – STEM activity featuring microelectronics 5:00-5:30 p.m. – Snacks/closing/departure

For more information or to get involved with the organization, email cash_nsbejr@yahoo.com or call LEAP Forward Founder and President Rhonda Thomas at 301-337-9660.

About CASH NSBE Jr. (https://cashnsbejr.com/)

In January 2013, nine National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) Jr. members met to establish a new local chapter. The charter members named the new NSBE Jr. chapter and called CASH (Creative And Striving Hard) to Succeed. Shanell Nero, an electrical engineering graduate of Morgan State University and the CEO of Hooked On Nero, a math tutoring company, spearheaded efforts with Rhonda Thomas. Rhonda Thomas and advisor Wilson Ennis Jr., Electrical Engineering graduates of Tennessee State University, are Board Members of LEAP Forward, a local nonprofit providing educational services to underrepresented youth. The CASH, NSBE Jr. chapter, will celebrate ten years in January 2023.

About the SMART Building (https://usmsm.umd.edu/)

The Southern Maryland Autonomous Research and Technology (SMART) Building is on the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland (USMSM) campus. Its facilities include electrical and mechanical engineering labs, machine shops, and a 3D printing workshop. The building houses the Maryland Autonomous Technologies Research Innovation and eXploration (MATRIX) Lab, the new hub for autonomous technologies and uncrewed systems research in Southern Maryland. USMSM partners with the University of Maryland to offer Bachelor’s Degrees in electrical and mechanical engineering on its campus.