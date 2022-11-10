LANCASTER, Pa. – The Atlantic East Conference selected junior Anna Kidd (Arbutus, Md./Mount de Sales) as the Atlantic East Women’s Swimmer of the Week for the week ending November 6 as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon (Nov. 7). This is Kidd’s second selection this season and fifth for her career. Anna Kidd ’24 named Atlantic East Women’s Swimmer of the Week (11.7.22) Credit: Bill Wood

The 5-10 captain picked up three individual wins in leading the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s swim team to a split in non-conference tri-meet action at Stevenson University this past Saturday (Nov. 5). The Seahawks posted a 124-108 victory over McDaniel College but dropped a 158-92 decision to host Stevenson.

Kidd touched the wall first in the 100 freestyle in 55.92, the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.91, and the 200 freestyle in 2:02.74 while being a member of the second-place 400 medley relay (4:32.09).

She currently holds the top times in the Atlantic East in the 100 freestyle (55.20), the 100 breaststroke (1:08.73), and the 200 freestyle (2:02.74).

St. Mary’s College (4-4) will be back in action this Friday, November 11, when the Seahawks travel to Fredericksburg, Va., to take on former Capital Athletic Conference/Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference foe, University of Mary Washington in a non-conference dual meet at 4:00 p.m.

