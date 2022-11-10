LANCASTER, Pa. – The Atlantic East Conference selected junior Anna Kidd (Arbutus, Md./Mount de Sales) as the Atlantic East Women’s Swimmer of the Week for the week ending November 6 as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon (Nov. 7). This is Kidd’s second selection this season and fifth for her career.
The 5-10 captain picked up three individual wins in leading the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s swim team to a split in non-conference tri-meet action at Stevenson University this past Saturday (Nov. 5). The Seahawks posted a 124-108 victory over McDaniel College but dropped a 158-92 decision to host Stevenson.
Kidd touched the wall first in the 100 freestyle in 55.92, the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.91, and the 200 freestyle in 2:02.74 while being a member of the second-place 400 medley relay (4:32.09).
She currently holds the top times in the Atlantic East in the 100 freestyle (55.20), the 100 breaststroke (1:08.73), and the 200 freestyle (2:02.74).
St. Mary’s College (4-4) will be back in action this Friday, November 11, when the Seahawks travel to Fredericksburg, Va., to take on former Capital Athletic Conference/Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference foe, University of Mary Washington in a non-conference dual meet at 4:00 p.m.
2022-23 Atlantic East Conference Women’s Swimmers of the Week
- Oct. 18 – Tidawee Srun, Marymount (Va.)
- Oct. 25 – Anna Kidd, St. Mary’s College, Jr.
- Nov. 1 – Kylie Carney, Cabrini, Fy.
- Nov. 7 – Anna Kidd, St. Mary’s College, Jr.