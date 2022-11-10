LANCASTER, Pa. – The Atlantic East Conference picked sophomore Luke Schwenk (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck) as the Atlantic East Men’s Swimmer of the Week for November 6, as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon (Nov. 7).

Schwenk captured four wins – three individual and one relay – as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s swim team swept the non-conference tri-meet at Stevenson University this past Saturday (Nov. 5). The Seahawks tallied a 134-114 victory over host Stevenson and a 161-52 win over McDaniel College. Luke Schwenk ’25 named Atlantic East Men’s Swimmer of the Week (11.7.22) Credit: Bill Wood

He claimed first-place finishes in the 50 freestyle in 21.09, the 100 backstrokes in 52.18, and the 100 butterfly in 52.58 before closing out the meet by leading off the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:31.47).

Schwenk currently holds the top times in the 50 freestyle (21.09), the 100 backstroke (51.09), and the 100 butterfly (52.58).

St. Mary’s College (6-2) will be back in action this Friday, November 11, when the Seahawks travel to Fredericksburg, Va., to face former Capital Athletic Conference/Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference foe, University of Mary Washington, in a non-conference dual meet at 4:00 p.m.

