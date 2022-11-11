WALDORF, Md., Nov. 10, 2022 – Jersey Mike’s Subs , known for its fresh sliced/grilled subs, will open at 3728 Crain Highway, in Waldorf, on November 16.

Franchise owner John Skeele will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, November 16, to Sunday, November 20, to support the Special Olympics of Maryland. Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort before the opening can make a minimum $2 contribution to Special Olympics of Maryland in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

Guests can place orders in-store or for pickup through the website or the Jersey Mike’s app. Additionally, delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or third-party delivery partners. Curbside pickup is available for orders placed in Jersey Mike’s app.

Jersey Mike’s premium meats and cheeses are sliced on the spot and piled high on in-store baked bread. Jersey Mike’s fans crave their subs made Mike’s Way® with the freshest vegetables – onions, lettuce, and tomatoes – topped off with an exquisite zing of “the juice,” red wine vinegar, and an olive oil blend. Authentic cheesesteaks are grilled fresh.

Jersey Mike’s is looking for individuals interested in career opportunities with extraordinary growth potential to join their team. Candidates passionate about customer service and connecting with their local community are invited to apply by emailing jhskeele@gmail.com.

The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. You can contact this location directly at 240-427-1994.

Jersey Mike believes that making a sub sandwich and making a difference can be the same. Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised nearly $90 million for local charities. In 2022, the company’s 12th Annual Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving in March raised $20 million for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.