On Monday, November 7, eight St. Mary’s Ryken student-athletes committed to play their sport at the collegiate level.

The student’s accomplishments were celebrated during a ceremony in the Donnie Williams Center surrounded by their parents, family members, coaches, staff, and students. Congratulations to the following students: Credit: St. Mary's Ryken Credit: St. Mary's Ryken Credit: St. Mary's Ryken Credit: St. Mary's Ryken Credit: St. Mary's Ryken Credit: St. Mary's Ryken Credit: St. Mary's Ryken Credit: St. Mary's Ryken

St. Mary’s Ryken would like to thank all of the student-athletes families and their coaches who have been part of this journey. We wish you all well in collegiate athletics. Congratulations, Knights!