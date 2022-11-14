ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team captured the 2022 Dan Greene and Wayne Cook Memorial Invitational Sunday afternoon (Nov. 13). St. Mary’s College (2-0) posted a 74-62 victory over Ferrum College (1-2) for the tournament title.

Sophomore guard Micah Henry (Laurel, Md./Hammond) named the MVP of the tournament and landed on the All-Tournament Team after averaging 17.5 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.0 rebounds. Additionally, senior guard Jordan Goodwin (Baltimore, Md./Milford Mill) also earned a spot on the All-Tournament Team after averaging 16.0 points and 6.5 rebounds over the weekend.

How It Happened

  • St. Mary’s developed the early lead on the Panthers in the first seven minutes before a pair of free throws by Tahli Oden and a layup by Alfredo Abel-Rivera gave Ferrum a brief one-point lead at 12:41.
  • The Seahawks regained the advantage on an old-fashioned three-point play by Henry but never quite pulling away from Ferrum, who would pull within 26-25 on an Oden three-pointer at 2:21.
  • St. Mary’s closed the first half on a 9-2 run to take a 35-27 into the break.
  • The distance grew to a double-digit margin at the start of the second stanza with five straight points from the Seahawks.
  • Jamar Butler’s jumper at 17:14 sparked an 11-2 run for the Panthers, allowing them to cut the deficit to three (44-41) less than three minutes later.
  • Ferrum would get no closer however as St. Mary’s outscored the visitors 30-21 the rest of the way to secure a 2-0 start to the 2022-23 season.
2022 Dan Greene and Wayne Cook Memorial Invitational Champions Credit: Bill Wood

Inside the Box Score

  • There were four lead changes and twice the game was tied.
  • The Seahawks gained 23 points off 15 Ferrum turnovers and St. Mary’s led by as many as 15 today.

St. Mary’s Game Notes

  • Goodwin led the Seahawk scorers with 19 points as he knocked down a career-best five three-pointers while adding seven rebounds.
  • Senior guard Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) was the next scoring leader with 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the floor while junior forward Gary Grant (Washington, D.C./Thomas Stone [Md.]) contributed 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting plus seven caroms.
  • Henry finished with 13 points, four assists, and a career-best three steals.
  • First-year forward JD Salo (Dunkirk, Md./Northern) continued his dominant play on the glass, grabbing a season-best 11 boards and adding five points and four blocks.
  • St. Mary’s finished the game shooting 46.6-percent (27-58) from the field.

Ferrum Game Notes

  • Abel-Rivera led all scorers with 28 points while hauling in a team-best seven rebounds.
  • The Panthers were 18-of-26 (69.2%) from the free throw line, including 11-of-13 during the second half.

Up Next for the Seahawks

  • Nov. 19 vs. Hood (1-1) – Washington, D.C. (The Catholic University of America) – 2:00 p.m.

