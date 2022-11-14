ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team captured the 2022 Dan Greene and Wayne Cook Memorial Invitational Sunday afternoon (Nov. 13). St. Mary’s College (2-0) posted a 74-62 victory over Ferrum College (1-2) for the tournament title.

Sophomore guard Micah Henry (Laurel, Md./Hammond) named the MVP of the tournament and landed on the All-Tournament Team after averaging 17.5 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.0 rebounds. Additionally, senior guard Jordan Goodwin (Baltimore, Md./Milford Mill) also earned a spot on the All-Tournament Team after averaging 16.0 points and 6.5 rebounds over the weekend.

How It Happened

St. Mary’s developed the early lead on the Panthers in the first seven minutes before a pair of free throws by Tahli Oden and a layup by Alfredo Abel-Rivera gave Ferrum a brief one-point lead at 12:41.

The Seahawks regained the advantage on an old-fashioned three-point play by Henry but never quite pulling away from Ferrum, who would pull within 26-25 on an Oden three-pointer at 2:21.

St. Mary’s closed the first half on a 9-2 run to take a 35-27 into the break.

The distance grew to a double-digit margin at the start of the second stanza with five straight points from the Seahawks.

Jamar Butler’s jumper at 17:14 sparked an 11-2 run for the Panthers, allowing them to cut the deficit to three (44-41) less than three minutes later.

Ferrum would get no closer however as St. Mary’s outscored the visitors 30-21 the rest of the way to secure a 2-0 start to the 2022-23 season.

2022 Dan Greene and Wayne Cook Memorial Invitational Champions Credit: Bill Wood

Inside the Box Score

There were four lead changes and twice the game was tied.

The Seahawks gained 23 points off 15 Ferrum turnovers and St. Mary’s led by as many as 15 today.

St. Mary’s Game Notes

Goodwin led the Seahawk scorers with 19 points as he knocked down a career-best five three-pointers while adding seven rebounds.

Senior guard Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) was the next scoring leader with 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the floor while junior forward Gary Grant (Washington, D.C./Thomas Stone [Md.]) contributed 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting plus seven caroms.

(Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) was the next scoring leader with 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the floor while junior forward (Washington, D.C./Thomas Stone [Md.]) contributed 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting plus seven caroms. Henry finished with 13 points, four assists, and a career-best three steals.

First-year forward JD Salo (Dunkirk, Md./Northern) continued his dominant play on the glass, grabbing a season-best 11 boards and adding five points and four blocks.

(Dunkirk, Md./Northern) continued his dominant play on the glass, grabbing a season-best 11 boards and adding five points and four blocks. St. Mary’s finished the game shooting 46.6-percent (27-58) from the field.

Ferrum Game Notes

Abel-Rivera led all scorers with 28 points while hauling in a team-best seven rebounds.

The Panthers were 18-of-26 (69.2%) from the free throw line, including 11-of-13 during the second half.

Up Next for the Seahawks