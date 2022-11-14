ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team captured the 2022 Dan Greene and Wayne Cook Memorial Invitational Sunday afternoon (Nov. 13). St. Mary’s College (2-0) posted a 74-62 victory over Ferrum College (1-2) for the tournament title.
Sophomore guard Micah Henry (Laurel, Md./Hammond) named the MVP of the tournament and landed on the All-Tournament Team after averaging 17.5 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.0 rebounds. Additionally, senior guard Jordan Goodwin (Baltimore, Md./Milford Mill) also earned a spot on the All-Tournament Team after averaging 16.0 points and 6.5 rebounds over the weekend.
How It Happened
- St. Mary’s developed the early lead on the Panthers in the first seven minutes before a pair of free throws by Tahli Oden and a layup by Alfredo Abel-Rivera gave Ferrum a brief one-point lead at 12:41.
- The Seahawks regained the advantage on an old-fashioned three-point play by Henry but never quite pulling away from Ferrum, who would pull within 26-25 on an Oden three-pointer at 2:21.
- St. Mary’s closed the first half on a 9-2 run to take a 35-27 into the break.
- The distance grew to a double-digit margin at the start of the second stanza with five straight points from the Seahawks.
- Jamar Butler’s jumper at 17:14 sparked an 11-2 run for the Panthers, allowing them to cut the deficit to three (44-41) less than three minutes later.
- Ferrum would get no closer however as St. Mary’s outscored the visitors 30-21 the rest of the way to secure a 2-0 start to the 2022-23 season.
Inside the Box Score
- There were four lead changes and twice the game was tied.
- The Seahawks gained 23 points off 15 Ferrum turnovers and St. Mary’s led by as many as 15 today.
St. Mary’s Game Notes
- Goodwin led the Seahawk scorers with 19 points as he knocked down a career-best five three-pointers while adding seven rebounds.
- Senior guard Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) was the next scoring leader with 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the floor while junior forward Gary Grant (Washington, D.C./Thomas Stone [Md.]) contributed 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting plus seven caroms.
- Henry finished with 13 points, four assists, and a career-best three steals.
- First-year forward JD Salo (Dunkirk, Md./Northern) continued his dominant play on the glass, grabbing a season-best 11 boards and adding five points and four blocks.
- St. Mary’s finished the game shooting 46.6-percent (27-58) from the field.
Ferrum Game Notes
- Abel-Rivera led all scorers with 28 points while hauling in a team-best seven rebounds.
- The Panthers were 18-of-26 (69.2%) from the free throw line, including 11-of-13 during the second half.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Nov. 19 vs. Hood (1-1) – Washington, D.C. (The Catholic University of America) – 2:00 p.m.