Jacari Trayvell Long, 23, of Waldorf Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

On November 7 at 11:27 p.m., a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of St. Charles Parkway at Alameda Avenue after observing a headlight out on a vehicle.

The driver did not initially stop the car and continued driving for nearly half a mile before stopping. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer observed three males inside and detected the smell of marijuana. Further investigation showed the driver had a loaded firearm and body armor.

A check of the firearm revealed it was stolen. A check of the driver revealed he was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous felony conviction.

The driver, Jacari Trayvell Long, 23, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with possessing a stolen firearm, illegally transporting a firearm, possessing a firearm due to a previous felony conviction, illegal possession of ammunition, and other related charges.

Officer Wedding is investigating.