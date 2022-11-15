WASHINGTON — In addition to the more than 4,000 people recently hired to fill critical customer service representative positions, the Internal Revenue Service is now seeking over 700 new employees to help taxpayers at Taxpayer Assistance Centers across the country.

“This is an important priority to provide more service at the IRS for the upcoming filing season,” said Ken Corbin, the Service’s Taxpayer Experience Officer and Wage and Investment Commissioner. “We are working to have more than 270 walk-in sites properly staffed to provide the help taxpayers need and deserve. This will be the first time our walk-in sites will be fully staffed in a decade.”

This increase in staffing is part of much wider IRS improvements enabled by the Inflation Reduction Act funding approved in August 2022. Additional updates on the implementation of the landmark 10-year legislation will be provided soon.

IRS employees not only serve the agency but are imperative for the nation’s tax administration, which collects nearly 96% of the nation’s revenue needed to fund nearly all federal government programs. Our work supports the nation’s most vital initiatives, from homeland security and U.S. defense to Social Security, and programs and projects, including parklands and forests, roads and bridges, libraries, museums, schools, and more.

For these 700 openings, the technical positions needed are Individual Taxpayer Advisory Specialists. They provide face-to-face assistance in IRS TAC offices and the Initial Assistance Representatives, responsible for greeting and determining the needs of taxpayers visiting TAC offices.

These important positions have highly competitive pay and benefits, including on-the-job training, opportunities for advancement, health and life insurance, and federal retirement.

The IRS also offers a wealth of workplace flexibilities to help employees balance career and home with 11 paid holidays, 13 vacation days, and sick leave. Other work/life balance programs include flexible work schedules, the Child Care Subsidy Program, the Employee Assistance Program, health services, and paid maternity/paternity leave.

In addition to the face-to-face representatives and phone assistors, the IRS is also working to hire additional people throughout the agency, not just in taxpayer service areas but in Information Technology and compliance positions – all intending to improve the work the IRS does.

The IRS is an equal-opportunity employer and hires talented and dedicated individuals from many backgrounds. IRS encourages those looking for a new opportunity or just starting work-life to consider an IRS career.

All employees must be U.S. citizens and pass an FBI fingerprint check and tax compliance verification. Federal experience is not required. The applicant may have gained experience in public, private, or volunteer services.

Prospective employees are encouraged to attend an upcoming IRS Careers information session to learn more about the position and requirements, how to apply, and all the benefits of federal service.

Register for the hiring information session on November 17 at 1 p.m. Eastern time.

To learn more about these positions, visit USAJOBS. To learn about other open positions at the IRS, go to the IRS Careers page. Also, follow the IRS on LinkedIn and on Twitter @RecruitmentIRS.