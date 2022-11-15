REISTERSTOWN, MD (November 14, 2022) — As the busiest travel time of the year approaches, the Maryland Department of Emergency Management (MDEM) wants to make sure all Maryland residents are as safe as possible as they travel during this holiday season. MDEM’s Annual Maryland Travel Safety Week aims to ensure that residents are equipped with the latest travel safety information as we approach this busy time of the year.

One important change for drivers is the revision to the State’s “Move Over Law,” which has been expanded to require motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching ANY stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals – including hazard warning lights, road flares, or other caution signals including traffic cones, caution signs, or non-vehicular warning signs.

MDEM also reminds travelers that, regardless of their mode of transportation, they should remember to “Know Before You Go” and “If You See Something, Say Something.”“

During this holiday travel season, we want to remind all Marylanders to be alert, prepared, and aware of their surroundings,” said MDEM Secretary Russ Strickland. “We would like everyone to have a safe holiday season. Taking the extra time to plan before your trip and also letting authorities know if you see something suspicious makes a big difference.”

MDEM designated November 14-20 as Maryland Travel Safety Week in preparation of the beginning of holiday travel to encourage safe travel all year on all modes of transportation. MDEM encourages travelers to learn about safe travel practices whether using roads, air, or rail, and as pedestrians and bike riders. You should also be aware of safety at various types of lodgings and at gatherings.MDEM encourages Marylanders to review some of these simple practices recommended by safety specialists covering a variety of transportation methods.

Know Before You Go — Do not head out for travel uninformed, unprepared, and hoping to learn about travel conditions and your destination while en route. Check on road and traffic conditions along your route; check for last-minute delays or cancellations before heading to the airport or train station; always check local weather forecasts to make sure you pack appropriate clothing and prepare for potential travel delays.

If You See Something, Say Something — If you see a suspicious activity, device, or package, or overhear a suspicious conversation, report it immediately to a facility manager, carrier employee, or law enforcement if you see accidents or hazards along the roadway or hiking/biking trails, alert local law enforcement, highway officials, or parks employees so they can respond.

Safety tips when traveling by motor vehicle

Allow extra time for travel due to increased traffic and congestion.

Stay alert and give driving your full attention.

Show courtesy to other drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists.

Don’t drive aggressively.

Comply with traffic laws and heed all traffic signs, signals, and markings.

Make sure all passengers are using seat belts and car seats properly.

Make sure to have an emergency kit in your car with jumper cables, snacks, bottled water, and seasonally appropriate items like blankets, sand, or cat litter.

Be especially careful in work zones and always pull over one lane (if safely possible) or reduce speeds for ANY vehicle on the shoulder.

vehicle on the shoulder. Motorcycle drivers and passengers must wear U.S. DOT-approved helmets in many states and must wear eye protection as well. Check the regulations where you will be traveling.

Other information for safe travel on the roads is available from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration or AAA Mid-Atlantic. Please visit the Maryland Transportation Authority for information about safety on Maryland toll roads, bridges, and tunnels. MDOT SHA also has motorcycle safety tips. Please visit the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration for safety tips related to large commercial vehicles and intercity (non-transit) buses.

Safety tips when traveling by taxi or rideshare

Ask ahead for the typical price and tipping range.

Call for a taxi instead of hailing one.

If using a shared ride service like Uber or Lyft, verify the correct driver before getting into the car.

Look for a meter, a radio, a badge, and a door handle.

Sit in the backseat – not in the passenger seat.

Keep expensive items hidden, and keep your belongings close.

Here are taxi safety tips from the Travel Insurance Review and a link to the taxi riders’ consumer bill of rights from the Maryland Public Service Commission. Safety.com offers these tips for those using rideshare services, which often are not regulated in the same way as taxi services.

Safety tips when traveling by air

Be on time, allow time to get through the security checkpoint, and build in time for possible schedule changes.

Always stay alert and watch your bags and belongings.

Don’t let anyone but uniformed airline personnel handle your bags.

If you need help navigating the airport, check with the information desks or airport/airline employees.

Know what can and cannot be carried with your carry-on bags and luggage.

Other information for safe air travel can be found at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and the Transportation Security Administration.

Safety tips when traveling by railroad

Always stay alert and watch your bags and belongings.

Watch your step when boarding and leaving the train and moving from car to car.

Never attempt to board or exit a moving train.

Make sure you familiarize yourself with the safety card in most seatbacks.

Arrive at least 30 minutes before your train is due to depart. Some stations require additional time.

Report any suspicious behavior to police, station personnel, or Amtrak Police by calling 1-800-331-0008.

More information about intercity rail travel safety can be found in Amtrak or the Amtrak Police. The Federal Railroad Administration has information for motorists and pedestrians at railroad crossings.

Safety tips when using public transportation (bus, subway, light rail, commuter rail)

Check schedules ahead of time and leave sufficient time to make appropriate connections.

Download apps that allow you to check arrival times and pay fares.

Always keep jewelry and other valuables out of sight. If your pocket is picked, yell out immediately to warn others; don’t be afraid to shout. Tell the train or bus operator and request the police.

Pay particular attention to your electronics, such as cell phones, tablets, and laptop computers.

Use caution on rail platforms and bus drop-offs, especially when surfaces are wet or icy.

Here are some safety tips from Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Administration, which operates Metro bus and rail service in the Washington, D.C. area. Here are anti-theft tips from the Maryland Transit Administration, which operates bus, subway, and light rail services in the Baltimore metro area.

Safety tips for lodging facilities (hotels, motels, resorts, short-term and vacation rentals)

Stay in facilities with hard-wired smoke alarms and an automatic fire sprinkler system in each guest room.

Read the fire evacuation plan carefully.

Find the two closest exits from your room.

Count the number of doors between your room and the exits; this will assist you if you need to evacuate in the dark.

Find the fire alarms on your floor.

If the rental is a vacation or private home, ensure the facility has deadbolt locks on all doors, locking windows, and appropriate fire, smoke, and carbon monoxide alarms.

If a vacation or private home rental has a swimming pool, ensure that everyone observes all swimmers and that proper safety equipment is available.

Know the cancellation policy when making a reservation.

You can find additional safety tips for travelers staying at vacation and private home rentals from iPropertyManagement. You can find more hotel/motel safety tips from SmarterTravel.

Safety tips for pedestrians

Use sidewalks and marked crosswalks whenever possible.

Always stop at the curb, look left, right, and left again before crossing a street, and watch for cars turning in or leaving driveways.

Wear light or bright-colored clothing or reflective items, especially before sunrise and after sunset.

Pay attention and take off your headphones while walking – no texting or playing games.

The MDOT State Highway Administration has more safety tips for pedestrians than the Federal Highway Administration.

Safety tips for those using bicycles

Stop at all red lights and stop signs.

Ride defensively – expect the unexpected.

Ride with traffic, never against it.

Use hand signals when turning or stopping.

Stay visible when riding at night and during inclement weather.

Wear a helmet correctly.

MDOT State Highway Administration has additional bicycle safety tips, as does the Federal Highway Administration.

Safety tips for traveling on the water

Whether piloting your recreational boats or traveling on a passenger vessel (cruise ship or ferry), here are some important safety tips:

Check weather forecasts for approaching fronts or storm watches. It might be too late to get to a safe harbor when a storm or gale warning is issued.

Never allow passengers to ride on the bow, gunwale, transom, seat backs, or other spots where they might fall overboard.

Wear your engine cut-off switch lanyard and your life jacket at all times. The engine will not shut off if the lanyard is removed from the switch.

Children under 13 must wear the United States Coast Guard-approved Personal Flotation Device (PFD) while underway on a recreational vessel under 21 feet in length.

All recreational boat persons should wear an approved PFD for maximum safety.

On passenger vessels, follow all safety directions, read prepared safety material, and participate in all life safety drills.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has specific information for recreational boats traveling in Maryland waters, including kayaks and rowboats. The United States Coast Guard also has boater safety information. The Maryland Port Administration has information for people traveling out of the Baltimore cruise ship terminal. The Cruise Critic also has some tips for traveling safely on cruise ships.