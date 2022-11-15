ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s swim team notched their second Atlantic East Conference win of the season Saturday afternoon. St. Mary’s College (7-3, 2-0 AEC) tallied a 107-55 victory over Gallaudet University (0-3, 0-1 AEC), winning the first nine events before swimming the final two as exhibitions. Anri Cifuentes Robinson vs. Randolph-Macon (10.28.22) Credit: Bill Wood

How It Happened

The afternoon began with a win in the 200 medley relay as the foursome of sophomore Luke Schwenk (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck), senior captain Sebastian Ludwig (Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman), first-year William Kendrick (Laurel, Md./DeMatha Catholic), and senior captain Anri Cifuentes Robinson (Easton, Md./Easton) captured the event in 1:45.49.

(Annapolis, Md./Broadneck), senior captain (Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman), first-year (Laurel, Md./DeMatha Catholic), and senior captain (Easton, Md./Easton) captured the event in 1:45.49. Ludwig clocked a 10:43.26 in the 1000 freestyle for first place while senior captain Jack Kennedy (Northampton, Pa./Northampton Area) claimed top honors in the 200 freestyle in 1:56.30.

(Northampton, Pa./Northampton Area) claimed top honors in the 200 freestyle in 1:56.30. Junior Sam Shenot (Upper Marlboro, Md./Leonardtown) led a 1-2 finish in the 50 freestyle as Shenot touched the wall first in 24.04 followed by first-year Tony Lumezi (Towson, Md./Towson) in second in 26.06.

(Upper Marlboro, Md./Leonardtown) led a 1-2 finish in the 50 freestyle as Shenot touched the wall first in 24.04 followed by first-year (Towson, Md./Towson) in second in 26.06. The Seahawks collected another 1-2 finish in the 200 individual medley as first-year Robert Shively (Potomac, Md./Walt Whitman) won in 2:09.94 followed by Ludwig in second in 2:12.66.

(Potomac, Md./Walt Whitman) won in 2:09.94 followed by Ludwig in second in 2:12.66. Shively led another strong finish for St. Mary’s this time in the 100 butterfly as the Seahawks went 1-2-3. Shively came in first in 55.97, Shenot in second in 58.97 and Cifuentes Robinson in third in 1:00.20.

The Seahawks’ second 1-2-3 finish came in the 100 freestyle with Schwenk taking the win in 47.34 followed by Kennedy in second in 52.09 and Lumezi in third in 57.94.

Kennedy picked up a second win in the 100 backstroke in 1:03.58 while Shively’s third win came in the 500 freestyle, posting a winning time of 5:02.91.

Up Next for the Seahawks