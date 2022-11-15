Deandre Dewberry, 21, of Waldorf Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

On November 14, Charles County Sheriff’s officers arrested Deandre Dewberry, 21, of Waldorf, in connection with the assault and shooting of a 35-year-old man that occurred on November 4 in the 2700 block of Hadley Drive in Waldorf.

In the case, the victim was shot while walking on Hadley Drive; the investigation revealed the shooting was intentional, and the victim was targeted. The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that were initially life-threatening but have since been upgraded to good. Dewberry was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, illegal possession of a firearm due to a previous felony conviction, and other related charges. Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward in Shooting Case

On November 15, a judge ordered Dewberry to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. Master Corporal Johnson is investigating.