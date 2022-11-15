On October 31, a General Smallwood Middle School student reported he was assaulted in a bathroom, and his air pods were stolen.

The school resource officer and school administrative staff initiated an investigation. After pursuing leads and consulting with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, a 15-year-old student was charged on November 7 on a juvenile offense report with robbery, assault, and theft.

Charges for a second student, age 13, were forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Services on November 9. That student was charged with assault.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Cpl. Cook at 301-609-3282 ext.0479. The investigation is ongoing.