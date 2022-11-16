Lock Haven, PA — The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Cross Country team competed in the NCAA Division III Mid Atlantic Regional Championships today (Nov, 12) with a trip to NCAA nationals on the line.

The Seahawks competed against 28 other programs in their 6k race. Madeleine Blaisdell put together an impressive performance, finishing in the top 20 and gaining All-Region honors.

Top Performers

Today’s top five Seahawk performers were Madeleine Blaisdell, Lauren Sapp, Elizabeth Robey, Brittney Douglas, and Ariana Lecouras.

Madeleine Blaisdell came in 17th across the field of 209 to earn an All-Region selection. Blaisdell completed the race in 22:44, breaking a school record. Lauren Sapp was the next Seahawk to cross the finish line, coming in 104th place with a time of 25:07. Elizabeth Robey finished her race in 26:49, good enough for 151st place.

Coming in fourth for St. Mary’s was Brittney Douglas. Douglas took home 162nd place and completed the 6k course in 27:28. Rounding out the Seahawk top five was Ariana Lecouras. Lecouras completed the race in 28:17, which placed her 177th in the field. The Seahawks finished 22nd overall.

There were 209 runners in the field for the women’s race.

Coming Up

Madeleine Blaisdell will learn her National’s fate tomorrow once the selection process has been completed.