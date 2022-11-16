PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Nov. 15, 2022 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. to receive and consider comments on proposed amendments to the Calvert County Comprehensive Plan, adopted in August 2019.

The public hearing will be held at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The meeting will also be streamed live at www.YouTube.com/CalvertCountyGov.

Proposed amendments would reduce or eliminate the future expansions for the Huntingtown, Lusby, Prince Frederick, and Solomons town centers. Interested persons are encouraged to view the proposals entirely by viewing the proposed amendments online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/PublicHearings or by contacting the Department of Planning & Zoning at 410-535-1600, ext. 2356 or TownCenterUpdate@calvertcountymd.gov.

Individuals may also listen or comment by phone:

Toll-free: 888-475-4499

Meeting ID: 858 5579 4151

Passcode (if asked): #

Request to speak: *9

Individuals may submit written comments before the hearing. Written comments must be received by Monday, November 28, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. to be part of the record.

Comments may be submitted through the county website at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/ComprehensivePlanComments, or by mail to the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners at 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

Written comments will also be accepted in person during the public hearing and until the close of the record. Individuals delivering comments to the hearing are encouraged to bring 15 copies for the county commissioners, staff, and the media.