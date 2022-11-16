California, MD, November 15, 2022 — Jay Armsworthy and the Calvert Elks #2620 is pleased to announce the “Southern Maryland Bluegrass” concert series at the Calvert Elks Lodge #2620 at 1015 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, MD. The next concert will be on Sunday, December 11, at 2:00 pm and will feature Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers.

Named Entertainers of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) in 2019, Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers have consistently delivered chart-topping radio hits for 15 years. Since 2013 they have become regular guests on the historic Grand Ole Opry.

Their previous album, For The Record, for the Nashville-based label Billy Blue Records, was Top 5 on the Billboard charts and remained there for 13 months, producing multiple top ten singles.

The band is also the host of the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival, recently named IBMA’s Event of the Year. In addition to band leader duties, Joe Mullins is an award-winning radio broadcaster who can be heard daily across the globe via Real Roots Radio and is also the host of the syndicated radio program Front Porch Fellowship currently on over two hundred radio stations worldwide. Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers have generated an in-demand following on the national scene.

The next few months will feature an all-star cast of award winners in Bluegrass music like the Lonesome River Band, Volume Five, and High Fidelity.

Each show’s ticket will be available at the door for $20.00 per person. Under twelve are admitted free with a paid adult. Food and beverages will be available for sale, and a 50/50 raffle and door prizes will be available. The doors open at Noon, and the shows will begin at 2:00 pm.