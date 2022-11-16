WALDORF, MD, Nov. 15, 2022 – Snowy Winter Wonderland is a spectacular annual event produced on the playing field of the Regency Furniture Stadium. Make plans to bring family and friends to Snowy Winter Wonderland for your most memorable, fun, and heartwarming evening of the Christmas season. Located at 11765 St. Linus Dr. Waldorf, MD 20602.

Opening officially on Black Friday, November 25th, 2022, Snowy Winter Wonderland will welcome thousands of guests as they make their way through immersive Holiday light displays, shop at local vendor booths, eat at local food truck stops, visit and take a self-portrait photo with Santa, and make their way through “Whoville” and meet with the Grinch.

“Waldorf and the surrounding areas have nothing like this for the Holiday Season. We want a fun and exciting experience for all ages to come and welcome the holiday season.

Lights are an important part of the Christmas magic, and we are excited to provide that to our community.” Says Jimmy Guy, Owner.

The Snowy Winter Wonderland will be open on various nights from November 25th, 2022, to December 23rd, 2022.

For additional details on Snowy Winter Wonderland, visit snowywinterwonderland.com.