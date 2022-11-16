This week marks the 42nd anniversary of the homicide of Deborah Brooks, a 17-year-old Washington D.C resident located in Waldorf in 1980. Despite continued efforts, her case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Deborah and her family.

On the evening of November 13, 1980, Deborah Brooks left her residence in Northeast Washington, D.C, heading to the local People’s Drug Store on 12th Street to pick up her prescription. This was the last time anyone would see her alive. Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

On November 14, 1980, at approximately 3 p.m., two men hunting in a wooded area off Sharpersville Road found a young female’s body. Detectives responded to the scene to investigate.

The remains were identified as Deborah’s, and the Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide. At the time of her disappearance, Deborah was reported as having worn blue jeans, a brown sweater, a green waist jacket, and brown shoes.

If you have information or wish to remain anonymous, please contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. CCSO and Crime Solvers are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.