Cassidy is a seven-year-old, 80-pound hound mix ISO his forever home.

He is a friendly, laid-back, mellow fellow that likes people and gets along well with other dogs.

Cassidy walks well on a leash and enjoys going for a stroll, then curling up on a soft bed for a nap. Cass would love a canine companion, a fenced yard, and a soft bed in his forever home.

Cassidy has just finished his vetting and is ready for his forever home.

If you are interested in adopting Cassidy or another beagle, send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org.

You can read about all of the BRSM beagles looking for their forever homes through this link: http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vCurrentDogs.aspx.