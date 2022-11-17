WHITE PLAINS, MD. – Copper Compass Craft Distilling Co. will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of Charles County’s newest distillery on Friday, Nov. 18th, at 6 p.m.

Charles County Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq. and District 2 Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates, M.S., will attend to help commemorate the occasion. Custom Bar at Copper Compass Craft Distilling Co. Navy Veteran Herb Banks Giving Tour at Copper Compass Craft Distilling Co. (From left to right) Sheena Banks, Co-owners Herb Banks and April Toyer, and Lenard Toyer pictured at Copper Compass Craft Distilling Co. Herb, a Navy veteran, and April, a pediatric dentist, are cousins whose distillery grand opening is Friday, Nov. 18th at 6 p.m.

Copper Compass is co-owned by Navy veteran of more than 23 years Herb Banks and pediatric dentist April Toyer. The pair set out to create a family business to pass down for generations while building community for those with a knack for history and craft spirits.

“We’re excited for people to help us celebrate this milestone for our family, which now includes the greater Charles County area at large,” said Banks. “We’re offering tours of our distillery where we’ll walk through a bit of history, share our distillation process, and allow our visitors to taste our spirits.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is open to the public, and tour reservations for 7, 8, and 9 p.m. are available for purchase online.

“We’re also featuring a local caterer to provide food for us to break bread together for the occasion,” said Toyer.

Visit https://www.coppercompass.co/new-news-events to reserve a tour and learn more about other Copper Compass upcoming events, including a Friendsgiving dinner scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 20.