LATHAM, N.Y. – Senior Nefret Perunko (Salisbury, Md./James M. Bennett) selected to the United East Conference Women’s Soccer All-Sportsmanship Team for the second year in a row as announced by the conference office Wednesday morning.

Credit: Bill Wood

The nine-member United East All-Sportsmanship Team recognizes student-athletes who epitomize the ideals of sportsmanship. Student-athletes selected to the All-Sportsmanship Team demonstrate fair play, graciousness in victory and respectfulness in defeat. Everyone has been chosen by their coach as a representative who embodies the Division III spirit.

Perunko played in all 20 games with 19 starts in 2022. The 5-6 defender was part of a defensive unit that recorded six shutouts and posted a 1.32 team goals against average, ranking the Seahawks fourth in the United East in both categories.

As an English major and educational studies minor, Perunko has made the Dean’s List every semester and been named to three conference All-Academic Teams.