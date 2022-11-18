ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The College Sports Communicators organization (formerly CoSIDA) announced its 2022 CSC Women’s Soccer Academic All-District honorees on Tuesday and Chloe Dawson of the Navy women’s soccer team was noted as one of the all-district recipients. An honors robotics & control engineering major at the United States Naval Academy, Dawson was named to the 2021 CoSIDA Women’s Soccer Academic All-America Second Team. Chloe Dawson Nets CSC Academic All-District Award Credit: Navy Athletics

Playing in all 19 games for Navy this season, Dawson was on the field for 1,374 minutes of action, the third-most on the team. On the offensive end of the pitch, the junior recorded 16 shots and tallied assists against The Citadel, Bucknell and Colgate, while helping the Mids earn the program’s 12th straight Patriot League Tournament appearance. As an outside marking defender, Dawson helped Navy post just a 0.95 goals against average and eight shutouts. In the classroom at the Naval Academy, the Fairfax, Virginia native has earned recognition on the USNA’s Supt’s and Dant’s Lists in each of her first four completed semesters, while posting a 3.98 grade point average. Amongst the Class of 2024, Dawson resides inside the top-20 of both the Overall and Military Orders of Merit.

Earlier this postseason, Dawson was recognized on the 2022 Patriot League All-Academic Team for the second consecutive year as one of the conference’s top-11 scholar-athletes.

Criteria for the CSC award requires a student-athlete be at least a sophomore and a key contributor to their team (50% playing time) and have attained a minimum 3.50 cumulative grade-point average.

Each individual named to the CSC Academic All-District Team will advance to the national ballot, where first-, second- and third-team Academic All-Americans will be honored next month.



Formerly known as the College Sports Information Directors of America, the College Sports Communicators organization has sponsored the Academic All-America program since 1952. The organization has bestowed Academic All-America honors on more than 15,000 student-athletes in Divisions I, II, III and NAIA, covering all NCAA championship sports.