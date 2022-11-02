BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Patriot League announced its 2022 Women’s Soccer All-Academic Team on Tuesday afternoon, and Navy’s Chloe Dawson (Jr., Fairfax, Va.) was noted as one of 11 student-athletes who earned the exclusive year-end honor. A strong two-way player for the Mids as a defender and midfielder, the junior is equally adept on the field as she is in the classroom as an honors robotics & control engineering major.

Playing in all 19 games for Navy this season, Dawson was on the field for 1,374 minutes of action. On the offensive end of the pitch, the junior recorded 16 shots and tallied assists against The Citadel, Bucknell, and Colgate, while helping the Mids earn the program’s 12th straight Patriot League Tournament appearance. As a student at the Naval Academy, Dawson has earned recognition on the USNA’s Supt’s and Dant’s Lists in each of her first four completed semesters, while posting a 3.98-grade point average. Amongst the Class of 2024, she resides inside the top 20 of both the Overall and Military Orders of Merit.

Dawson extends Navy’s program streak of having at least one player on the Patriot League All-Academic Team in every season since 2015.

Seven of the 10 Patriot League institutions were represented on the 2022 Patriot League All-Academic Team.

To be eligible for the Scholar-Athlete of the Year award and the Academic All-Patriot League Team, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.20 cumulative grade point average and be a starter or key player in his/her sport. Freshmen or student-athletes in their first academic year at their school are not eligible for the honor.



The Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year for each individual sport comprises the pool of nominees for the Patriot League Male and Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year awards given out during the summer.

The voting for the All-Academic squads was conducted by the League’s women’s soccer sports information directors, who could not vote for their own student-athletes.

2022 Women’s Soccer Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Paige Sim, Loyola Maryland, Sr., GK



2022 Women’s Soccer Academic All-League Team