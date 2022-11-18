Trinity Gabriel Lathern, 20, of Waldorf Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

On November 14 at 1:18 a.m., officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in Post Office Road and October Place.

During the investigation, the occupants were asked to exit the car when a passenger fled. He was apprehended, and officers recovered a loaded firearm in his waistband.

A computer check revealed the gun was stolen from another state. Further, the suspect, Trinity Gabriel Lathern, 20, of Waldorf, is prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior criminal convictions and age.

Lathern was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, illegal transportation of a firearm, and other related charges. The driver was issued a traffic citation.

On November 15, a judge ordered Lathern could be released from the Charles County Detention Center as long as he met the conditions of electronic monitoring. Officer Brown is investigating.