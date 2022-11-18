ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Junior midfielder Cristian Coelho of the Navy men’s soccer team was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team, the organization announced Tuesday.

Named to the Patriot League’s All-Tournament Team on Saturday, Coelho has been a key part of the Navy defense that posted three-straight shutouts in the league tournament. The Mids capped their run by winning Saturday’s Patriot League Championship game over American University by a 1-0 score. The team has not allowed a goal in over 380 minutes of action dating back to the regular season. Cristian Coelho Named to Academic All-District Men’s Soccer Team Credit: Navy Athletics

Coelho has started 19 games for Navy this season, missing one game due to injury, and has tallied the fourth-most minutes played on the team (1,658) while playing as a defensive midfielder for a squad that has tallied eight clean sheets on the campaign. Coelho played every single minute of league play and tournament action this season. For his career, Coelho has started all 45 games he has appeared in during his three seasons as a Mid, tallying a pair of goals last year.

In the classroom, Coelho is a chemistry major with a 3.78 GPA and is a two-time Patriot League Academic Honor Roll recipient. The Katy, Texas native has also been named to the Superintendent’s List four times during his time at the Naval Academy and made the Commandant’s List four times as well, ranking in the top 50 of his class by Military Order of Merit.

This marks the third-straight year a Mid has been recognized as an Academic All-District selection, with former Navy defender and current New York Red Bulls prospect Matt Nocita receiving the honor each of the past two seasons. Coelho is the ninth player in program history to be selected Academic All-District.

Each individual named to the Academic All-District Team will advance to the national ballot, where first-, second-, and third-team Academic All-Americans will be honored next month.

Formerly known as the College Sports Information Directors of America, the College Sports Communicators organization has sponsored the Academic All-America program since 1952.

Earning the Patriot League’s automatic bid to the NCAA Championship, Coelho and Navy drew Georgetown in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament during Monday’s selection show. The Mids and Hoyas are set to play at noon on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Washington, D.C.