BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Navy’s Anna Klemeyer (Jr., Sarasota, Fla.) was named to the Patriot League All-Academic Team for volleyball on Thursday. This is the first time she has received the accolade.

Nominees for the team needed to be at least a sophomore academically with at least a 3.20 cumulative grade-point average and be a starter or key reserves on the team.

A computer science major, Klemeyer has posted a 3.95 overall GPA at Navy and has recorded a 4.00 GPA in two terms. She has received academic honors from Navy in her four completed semesters and is ranked 54th in her class on the Overall Order of Merit.

On the court, she ranks seventh in the league in blocks (0.95 bps) and eighth in league matches (0.90 bps). She missed the first two weeks of the season due to a rotator cuff injury and two weeks of league play in early October due to an ankle injury. Because of those missed matches, she does not have enough attempts to qualify for the league hitting percentage leaders. However, her numbers rank fourth in the league overall (.315) and sixth in league play (.295).

Third-seeded Navy will face the second-seeded Army Saturday at 6 p.m. in the semifinal round of the Patriot League Tournament. The match will be played on the Colgate campus in Hamilton, N.Y.

2022 Volleyball Academic All-League Team

Valentina Fiegl, Bucknell, Jr., MB

Abby Shadwick, Colgate, So., OH

Gracyn Benck, Holy Cross, Sr., OH

Gracie Gibson, Lafayette, Jr., MB

Ashley Dwyer, Loyola Maryland, Sr., S — Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Katie Forsythe, Loyola Maryland, Gr., L

Anna Klemeyer , Navy, Jr., MB

Navy Players Named to the Patriot League All-Academic Team (2010-pres.)