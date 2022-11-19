ANNAPOLIS, Md.—The 25 seniors on the Navy football team received their Service Assignments this afternoon in ceremonies across the Yard. Eighteen seniors will be commissioned Ensign in the United States Navy, while seven will be commissioned 2nd Lieutenants in the United States Marine Corps upon graduation.
Service Assignments for the Class of 2023
- Joshua Adams: Marine Corps Ground
- Terrell Adams: Marine Corps Ground
- John Amell: Surface Warfare
- Derek Atwaters: Surface Warfare
- John Brand: Submarines
- Daniel Davies: Meteorology and Oceanography
- Kip Frankland: Navy Pilot
- Christian Hutchinson: Information Professional
- Zachary Kuhlman: Navy Pilot
- Brandon Madison: Submarines
- John Marshall: Information Professional
- Mike Mauai: Surface Warfare
- Maasai Maynor: Marine Corps Ground
- Brandon Moore: Surface Warfare
- Michael Naze: Marine Corps Ground
- Bijan Nichols: Submarines
- Joseph Petti: Marine Corps Ground
- Jacobi Rice Jr.: Naval Intelligence
- Taylor Robinson: Marine Corps Ground
- Jamie Romo: Navy Pilot
- Nicolas Rowan: Surface Warfare
- Max Sandlin: Marine Corps Pilot
- Trent Shiraki: Surface Warfare Nuclear
- Nicholas Straw: Navy Pilot
- Mark Walker: Marine Corps Ground