LEONARDTOWN, MD – Citizens of St. Mary’s County are invited to attend the quadrennial Oath of Office Ceremony for St. Mary’s County elected officials on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at 6 p.m. The event will occur inside the Leonardtown High School auditorium, 23995 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown.

The following elected officials will be sworn in at the ceremony: Debbie Mills Burch, Clerk of the Circuit Court; Albert R. Babcock, Judge of the Orphans’ Court; Bill Mattingly, Judge of the Orphans’ Court; Michael R. White, Judge of the Orphans’ Court; Phyllis R. Superior, Register of Wills; Dorothy Andrews, Board of Education; Karin Bailey, Board of Education; Steve A. Hall, Sheriff; Mike Alderson, Jr., County Commissioner; Eric Colvin, County Commissioner; Michael L. Hewitt, County Commissioner; Scott R. Ostrow, County Commissioner; and James Randy Guy, President, Commissioners of St. Mary’s County.

Christine L. Kelly, Treasurer, and Jaymi Sterling, State’s Attorney, will be recognized during the ceremony. They will take their Oaths of Office in January 2023.

Leonardtown High School Orchestra members will perform, and the Chopticon Air Force Jr. R.O.T.C. will present the Colors. Great Mills High School student Zhyreniah Plater will perform the National Anthem and NAS Patuxent River Executive Officer CAPT. Derrick Kingsley will lead the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Oath of Office Ceremony will air live on St. Mary’s County Government TV 95; however, the event will not be streamed on YouTube. The program will be posted to the county’s YouTube channel after editing.

Citizens wishing to RSVP for the ceremony can email events@stmarysmd.com no later than Monday, Nov. 29.