ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Just days after leading the Midshipmen to a Patriot League Championship, sophomore goalkeeper Pierce Holbrook of the Navy men’s soccer team was named the Naval Academy Athletic Association (NAAA) Athlete of the Week, presented by Northrop Grumman.

A Patriot League All-Tournament Team selection, Holbrook continued an impressive November this past week by posting two more shutouts for the Navy, helping the Mids complete its quest for the Patriot League Tournament title.

After a pair of shutouts the week before, including five saves in a quarterfinal win over Lafayette, Holbrook followed it by registering two saves and snuffing out numerous other scoring chances on Tuesday in Navy’s 0-0 double-overtime draw at Boston University in the PL Semifinals, as the team advanced via penalty-kick shootout, 9-8. Moving onto the league finals, Holbrook tallied three saves and jumped to catch a last-second chance by American in the Mids’ 1-0 championship-clinching victory on Saturday.

Holbrook now has eight shutouts in 18 starts and a 7-3-8 record in goal for Navy, as those eight clean sheets are tied for third-most in the program’s single-season record books. Holbrook also boasts the 19th-best save percentage in the NCAA at .808, while his .823 goals-against average ranks 31st nationally.

The Littleton, Colorado native is the first men’s soccer player to take home NAAA Athlete of the Week this season, as Holbrook previously won Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Week on Sept. 19.