SENIOR boy looking for forever home.

Neelix is an orange and orange male Domestic Shorthair mix. He is approximately ten years old. He weighs about 19 lbs. He has been neutered.

Neelix is a sweetheart who would love to hang out with a buddy or crash on the couch or bed instead of being in the full shelter.

For more information or to meet Neelix, please contact Tri-County Animal Shelter to schedule your appointment.

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO: