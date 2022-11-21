ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A school and league record performance by Jonah Harm (Jr., Placerville, Calif.) and NCAA B cut efforts by Lauren Walsh (Fr., Shelton, Conn.) and Caroline Irwin (So., Buford, Ga.) highlighted the efforts of the Navy swimming and diving teams at the invitationals the teams competed in this week.

The men’s swimming team placed fifth out of seven at the Purdue Invitational in West Lafayette, Ind. The women’s swimming team finished in ninth place out of 13 teams at the Ohio State Invitational in Columbus, Ohio. The men’s and women’s divers competed in a non-scoring meet at the West Virginia Invitational in Morgantown, W.Va.

“This was an excellent meet for us,” said Navy men’s swimming head coach Bill Roberts . “We walk away from the last three days with a good sense of what we are doing well and where we can improve. We continued to improve from day one to three at this meet to close a strong November performance.”

Each swimming meeting featured multiple levels of finals, and the diving meet featured championship and consolation level finals.

Harm placed second in the 100 butterflies with a time of 46.19, finishing just two-hundredths of a second in the back of Purdue’s Brady Samuels in the championship final. Harm’s effort bettered his school and Patriot League record of 46.27 last year at the league championship. Additionally, his time was under the NCAA B cut standard of 47.23.

Women’s swimmers Walsh and Irwin also posted NCAA B cut times. Walsh recorded an effort of 1:59.41 in the 200 individual medleys to finish ahead of the standard of 1:59.56 and place 12th in the field. Irwin posted a time of 53.67 in the trial heats of the 100 fly, which was under the requirement of 53.69. She would go on to finish in 10th place in the event.

Among the divers, George Moore (Jr., New Canaan, Conn.) placed fifth in the championship final of both springboard events.

The Navy teams will face Army Dec. 2 at West Point.

Purdue Invitational — men’s swimming — A (1-8 from prelims) and B level (9-16 from prelims) finalists

200 freestyle relay — 6th — 1:20.54 — Nate Gaver , Austin Lockhart , Jonah Harm , Everet Andrew

500 freestyle — 11th — 4:26.21 — Conor Cranfield ; 14th — 4:29.62 — Everet Andrew ; 15th — 4:30.16 — Zach Stump

200 individual medley — 10th — 1:48.78 — Jackson Schultz

400 medley relay — 6th — 3:15.18 — Zach Stump , Jackson Schultz , Jonah Harm , Everet Andrew

200 medley relay — 6th — 1:27.66 — Patrick Colwell , Jackson Schultz , Jonah Harm , Austin Lockhart

400 individual medley — 12th — 3:58.81 — George Brooker; 13th — 3:59.07 — Zach Stump ; 15th — 4:01.67 — Zach Stump

100 butterfly — 2nd — 46.19 — Jonah Harm ; 14th — 48.51 — Patrick Colwell

200 freestyle — 5th — 1:37.64 — Everet Andrew ; 11th — 1:38.64 — Conor Cranfield ; 16th — 1:41.41 — Cohen Bruner

100 breaststroke — 12th — 54.93 — Jackson Schultz ; 13th — 54.94 — James Lee

800 freestyle relay — 4th — 6:40.84 — Cohen Bruner , Austin Lockhart , Conor Cranfield , Everet Andrew

1650 freestyle — 6th — 15:04.10 — Jack Lambert ; 8th — 15:42.29 — Josh Wurgler ; 12th — 15:57.40 — Conor Cranfield ; 16th — 16:10.78 — Josh Anderson

200 backstroke — 13th — 1:48.42 — George Brooker

100 freestyle — 8th — 45.08 — Everet Andrew ; 12th — 44.62 — Jonah Harm

200 breaststroke — 7th — 2:00.19 — James Lee ; 8th — 2:00.64 — Matt Murphy ; 12th — 2:01.14 — Jackson Schultz

200 butterfly — 8th — 1:49.79 — Patrick Colwell ; 14th — 1:50.47 — Evan O’Dea ; 15th — 1:51.06 — Ben Sewlnick

400 freestyle relay — 5th — 2:57.49 — Patrick Colwell , Austin Lockhart , Everet Andrew , Jonah Harm

Ohio State Invitational — women’s swimming — A (1-10 from prelims) and B (11-20 from prelims) level finalists

200 individual medley — 12th – 1:59.41 — Lauren Walsh

100 butterfly — 10th — 53.79 — Caroline Irwin

100 breaststroke — 19th — 1:01.94 — Lauren Walsh

800 freestyle relay — 15th — 7:28.01 — Gabi Baldwin , Tiffany Shields , Hannah Pratt , Cameron Horner

200 breaststroke — 19th — 2:17.17 — Maddie Koutavas

West Virginia Invitational — diving — championship (1-8 from prelims) and consolation (9-16 from prelims) level finalists

women’s three meter — 15th — 223.80 — Darby Ratcliffe

men’s one meter — 5th — 268.30 — George Moore ; 11th — 294.75 — Blakeman Shaw ; 12th — 270.20 — Anthony Sciulli ; 14th — 255.35 — Zack Peng

women’s one meter — 12th — 261.20 — Mackenzie Kim

men’s three meter — 5th — 304.45 — George Moore ; 6th — 298.35 — Blakeman Shaw ; 9th — 286.40 — Zack Peng ; 14th — 256.80 — Anthony Sciulli

women’s platform — 3rd — 2:11.15 — Ali Polidori ; 7th — 174.60 — Darby Ratcliffe

NCAA B Cut Times — Men’s Swimming (standard)

Jonah Harm — 100 butterfly — 46.19 (47.23)

NCAA B Cut Times — Women’s Swimming (standard)

Lauren Walsh — 200 individual medley — 1:59.41 (1:59.56)

Caroline Irwin — 100 butterfly — 53.67 (53.69)

Purdue Invitational Team Scoring

1. Purdue 864.5

2. Louisville 764.5

3. Northwestern 513.5

4. California Baptist 429

5. U.S. Naval Academy 315

6. Missouri State 307.5

7. Southern Illinois 189

Ohio State Invitational Team Scoring

1. Ohio State 2,496

2. Indiana 2,316. 50

3. Kentucky 1,984

4. Virginia Tech 1,236

5. UCLA 1,004. 50

6. Notre Dame 986

7. Yale 906

8. Ohio 478. 50

9. U.S. Naval Academy 419. 50

10. Cincinnati 410

11. Lindenwood 301

12. Pittsburgh 98

13. Miami 32