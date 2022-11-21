ANNAPOLIS, Md.–The United States Naval Academy is once again one of the top 10 schools in the country in graduating NCAA student-athletes. Navy’s graduation success rate of 95 percent is tied for 9th in the country among schools that sponsor FBS football and is the best among the Service Academies.

“Our student-athletes continually strive to set the standard on the playing fields, in the classroom and in Bancroft Hall,” said Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk. “The support and encouragement they receive through the Commandant and his staff and the academic dean and all of our outstanding professors and instructors is extraordinary and provides tremendous motivation to be successful morally, mentally and physically. Our midshipmen clearly define the true meaning of student-athlete.”

Top Graduation Success Rates (All Sports/FBS Schools Only)

1. Duke: 98 percent

Northwestern: 98 percent

3. Notre Dame: 97 percent

Vanderbilt: 97 percent

5. Wake Forest: 96 percent

Boston College: 96 percent

Michigan: 96 percent

Stanford: 96 percent

9. Navy: 95 percent

Clemson: 95 percent

Rice: 95 percent

Virginia: 95 percent

Cincinnati: 95 percent

Miami (Ohio): 95 percent

Nebraska: 95 percent

Iowa State: 95 percent

Temple: 95 percent

18. UAB : 94 percent

Baylor: 94 percent

Florida: 94 percent

Illinois: 94 percent

Middle Tennessee State: 94 percent

Minnesota: 94 percent

Ohio University: 94 percent

South Carolina: 94 percent

Tulane: 94 percent

27. Alabama: 93 percent

Auburn: 93 percent

Boise State: 93 percent

UConn: 93 percent

Kansas State: 93 percent

Memphis: 93 percent

Miami (Fla.): 93 percent

USC: 93 percent

Syracuse: 93 percent

Tennessee: 93 percent

Utah: 93 percent

38. Arizona State: 92 percent

Kentucky: 92 percent

LSU: 92 percent

Louisville: 92 percent

Marshall: 92 percent

Michigan State: 92 percent

North Carolina State: 92 percent

Penn State: 92 percent

Pitt: 92 percent

Rutgers: 92 percent

Toledo: 92 percent