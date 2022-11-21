ANNAPOLIS, Md.–The United States Naval Academy is once again one of the top 10 schools in the country in graduating NCAA student-athletes. Navy’s graduation success rate of 95 percent is tied for 9th in the country among schools that sponsor FBS football and is the best among the Service Academies.
“Our student-athletes continually strive to set the standard on the playing fields, in the classroom and in Bancroft Hall,” said Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk. “The support and encouragement they receive through the Commandant and his staff and the academic dean and all of our outstanding professors and instructors is extraordinary and provides tremendous motivation to be successful morally, mentally and physically. Our midshipmen clearly define the true meaning of student-athlete.”
Top Graduation Success Rates (All Sports/FBS Schools Only)
1. Duke: 98 percent
Northwestern: 98 percent
3. Notre Dame: 97 percent
Vanderbilt: 97 percent
5. Wake Forest: 96 percent
Boston College: 96 percent
Michigan: 96 percent
Stanford: 96 percent
9. Navy: 95 percent
Clemson: 95 percent
Rice: 95 percent
Virginia: 95 percent
Cincinnati: 95 percent
Miami (Ohio): 95 percent
Nebraska: 95 percent
Iowa State: 95 percent
Temple: 95 percent
18. UAB : 94 percent
Baylor: 94 percent
Florida: 94 percent
Illinois: 94 percent
Middle Tennessee State: 94 percent
Minnesota: 94 percent
Ohio University: 94 percent
South Carolina: 94 percent
Tulane: 94 percent
27. Alabama: 93 percent
Auburn: 93 percent
Boise State: 93 percent
UConn: 93 percent
Kansas State: 93 percent
Memphis: 93 percent
Miami (Fla.): 93 percent
USC: 93 percent
Syracuse: 93 percent
Tennessee: 93 percent
Utah: 93 percent
38. Arizona State: 92 percent
Kentucky: 92 percent
LSU: 92 percent
Louisville: 92 percent
Marshall: 92 percent
Michigan State: 92 percent
North Carolina State: 92 percent
Penn State: 92 percent
Pitt: 92 percent
Rutgers: 92 percent
Toledo: 92 percent