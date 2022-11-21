ANNAPOLIS, Md.–The United States Naval Academy is once again one of the top 10 schools in the country in graduating NCAA student-athletes. Navy’s graduation success rate of 95 percent is tied for 9th in the country among schools that sponsor FBS football and is the best among the Service Academies.

“Our student-athletes continually strive to set the standard on the playing fields, in the classroom and in Bancroft Hall,” said Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk. “The support and encouragement they receive through the Commandant and his staff and the academic dean and all of our outstanding professors and instructors is extraordinary and provides tremendous motivation to be successful morally, mentally and physically. Our midshipmen clearly define the true meaning of student-athlete.”

Top Graduation Success Rates (All Sports/FBS Schools Only)

1.  Duke: 98 percent

     Northwestern: 98 percent

3.  Notre Dame: 97 percent

     Vanderbilt: 97 percent

5.  Wake Forest: 96 percent

     Boston College: 96 percent

     Michigan: 96 percent

     Stanford: 96 percent

9.  Navy: 95 percent

     Clemson: 95 percent

     Rice: 95 percent

     Virginia: 95 percent

     Cincinnati: 95 percent

     Miami (Ohio): 95 percent

     Nebraska: 95 percent

     Iowa State: 95 percent

     Temple: 95 percent

18. UAB : 94 percent

      Baylor: 94 percent

      Florida: 94 percent

      Illinois: 94 percent

       Middle Tennessee State: 94 percent

        Minnesota: 94 percent

        Ohio University: 94 percent

        South Carolina: 94 percent

        Tulane: 94 percent

27.   Alabama: 93 percent

         Auburn: 93 percent

         Boise State: 93 percent

         UConn: 93 percent

         Kansas State: 93 percent

         Memphis: 93 percent

         Miami (Fla.): 93 percent

         USC: 93 percent

         Syracuse: 93 percent

         Tennessee: 93 percent

          Utah: 93 percent

38.     Arizona State: 92 percent

           Kentucky: 92 percent

           LSU: 92 percent

           Louisville: 92 percent

           Marshall: 92 percent

           Michigan State: 92 percent

           North Carolina State: 92 percent

           Penn State: 92 percent

           Pitt: 92 percent

           Rutgers: 92 percent

           Toledo: 92 percent

