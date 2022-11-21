The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, is offering grant funds to support the purchase of farm equipment to benefit farmers in the Southern Maryland Region.

SMADC invites local Southern Maryland agricultural entities, such as county Farm Bureaus, county Soil Conservation Districts, and local farming and non-profit organizations, to identify farm equipment needs for the agricultural community and apply for the grant to procure equipment that would be shared and rented by farmers across the Southern Maryland region.

The grant will make funds from SMADC available to purchase the equipment. However, the equipment will be managed by the applying host organizations, and these host entities must cover the regular cost of the program, such as routine maintenance and insurance, and may do this through the rental fees procured from farmers to rent their equipment.

Proposals will be accepted from regional entities within the five Southern Maryland counties (Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s, and St. Mary’s), including county Farm Bureaus, county Soil Conservation Districts, local farming, and non-profit organizations, etc. Priority will be placed on equipment that promotes long-term environmental sustainability, supports new farm initiatives, is easily transportable, and may not be otherwise available.

To be considered, proposals must be submitted no later than Monday, January 16th, 2023. All proposals/requests must include the following:

The cover memo includes the name of the entity making the request, language to demonstrate the proven need for equipment, an estimated projected use, and verification that equipment can be easily transported. If requesting more than one piece of equipment , indicate your priority preference.

Proposals are due by Monday, January 16th, 2023, to: info@smadc.com. Funds will be awarded in mid-March, 2023.

Visit ‘Farmer Resources’ at SMADC.com for details on SMADC’s

Farm Equipment Rental Program and current regional equipment inventory. For questions, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Susan McQuilkin at:

(240) 528-8850 ext. 327.